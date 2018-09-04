On Aug. 31, the Bureau of Land Management released the draft Environmental Impact Statement for a new transmission line that will move energy from Arizona’s Palo Verde substation to California.
The line was originally proposed to go through the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge, where it would impact a sensitive and protected preserve. However, following a report published by the Sonoran Institute, conservationists and solar industry representatives advocated for an alternative route within a West-wide Energy Corridor along Interstate 10 that had been previously approved for energy transmission. The BLM has now selected this corridor as the preferred route for the Ten West Link.
This is a huge win for the environment and our renewable energy industry in Arizona. For the last decade, we have been looking for corridors where much-needed transmission lines can provide the capacity to expand our renewable energy portfolio. The colocation of different types of infrastructure in single corridors is the model for avoiding unnecessary, cumulative impacts.
Ian Dowdy
Sonoran Institute’s Sustainable Landscapes and Communities team
