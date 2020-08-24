Letter: TEP and rooftop solar

Yesterday I received an email from TEP asking everyone to reduce energy use between 3 and 8 PM “to ease a regional energy shortage amid extremely high temperatures throughout the southwestern United States”. This is not surprising: global climate change is going to make these events more and more common, and we will continue to see new daily temperature record highs.
But what is exasperating is the article in the Az Star last Sunday, “Some who want rooftop solar see applications denied by TEP”. TEP claims there is too much rooftop solar in particular neighborhoods, and argues this is necessary to protect their grid from excess power being exported back. Couldn’t TEP anticipate this and work to solve it?
In other news, a study in the journal Nature finds that much of the carbon stored underground in soil could be released as the planet heats up. Folks, it’s going to make Covid look trivial!
Katy Garmany
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
