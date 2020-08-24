 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: TEP and rooftop solar
View Comments

Letter: TEP and rooftop solar

Yesterday I received an email from TEP asking everyone to reduce energy use between 3 and 8 PM “to ease a regional energy shortage amid extremely high temperatures throughout the southwestern United States”. This is not surprising: global climate change is going to make these events more and more common, and we will continue to see new daily temperature record highs.

But what is exasperating is the article in the Az Star last Sunday, “Some who want rooftop solar see applications denied by TEP”. TEP claims there is too much rooftop solar in particular neighborhoods, and argues this is necessary to protect their grid from excess power being exported back. Couldn’t TEP anticipate this and work to solve it?

In other news, a study in the journal Nature finds that much of the carbon stored underground in soil could be released as the planet heats up. Folks, it’s going to make Covid look trivial!

Katy Garmany

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News