The residents of Tucson want TEP to underground its new installations of electric lines for safety and aesthetic reasons, especially in designated scenic corridors. What has the City of Tucson done? It gave TEP a permit to TEP to install even more lines above ground on Silverbell Road, even though Tucson Code required that the lines be underground. After that, the City Attorney and others met repeatedly behind closed doors, without citizenry representation, but with TEP’s personnel, and then the City drafted changes to the undergrounding provisions in the Code that bend more favorably to TEP. Now we hear that they are using the same script for TEP’s franchise.