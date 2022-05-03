 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: TEP cost "recovery"

Looking at TEP’s rate increase news, I can’t help but think back to proposition 127 and I find myself with this thought: Perhaps if TEP and its parents had not spent so much money convincing Arizona voters that they would have to increase rates if they were mandated to use more solar energy production, they wouldn’t have to be “recovering” costs today.

Here we are four years later, still clunking along with a spastic patchwork of solar, and a rate increase that we were told would not happen if we defeated 127. Congrats to the short-sighted voters of Arizona for yet another win in the game of mediocrity.

David Reynolds

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

