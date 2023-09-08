TEP has 4 EV chargers on the street in front of their location at 88 E. Broadway in Tucson.
Are they operational?
1. Yes
2. No
3. Sometimes
The answer is all of the above. If you plan to make a trip downtown to charge your Electric Vehicle, chances are the chargers won't be operational. If you try to get help by going to the front door into the Lobby, you will find the doors are locked to the public, as a guard will explain to you. So, getting any kind of help or answers about the chargers is not possible.
With the scarcity of EV chargers in Tucson, it would be nice to be able to at least depend on TEP!
Marsha Ubick
Midtown
