TEP has provided us reliable power and does an excellent job during the monsoon season to restore power when needed. Their service division is excellent! That's where the excellence stops.
The pencil-pushers sitting in offices making the six-figure salaries are the ones cutting the energy rebates to satisfy their grubby shareholders. Plus, instead of doing any real work like their counter parts in the blue collar part of the company, like leaches they suck it off us rate-payers.
F. Ronstat
Downtown
