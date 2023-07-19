I second Terry Finefrock's remarks on July 15 on TEP's corporate strategy. To be doing a purposeful slow-walk on a transition to commercial solar production of electricity in Arizona is beyond irresponsible, and is nearly criminal knowing what we know about mankind's ongoing damage to our environment. The Arizona Corporation Commission [ACC] is complicit in this. Given that Arizonans elect the ACC, we all bear some responsibility here. Why do we vote to give power to those who work against our own self-interests?
At least we as citizens can do our part by installing solar and other green energy infrastructure in our homes. If only TEP (and the ACC) could better incentivize area residents to install home solar electrical generation by paying customers industry-leading rates for the electricity they buy from us to augment what corporate TEP is still producing by burning fossil fuels.
Terry McDaniel
North side
