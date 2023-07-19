I second Terry Finefrock's remarks on July 15 on TEP's corporate strategy. To be doing a purposeful slow-walk on a transition to commercial solar production of electricity in Arizona is beyond irresponsible, and is nearly criminal knowing what we know about mankind's ongoing damage to our environment. The Arizona Corporation Commission [ACC] is complicit in this. Given that Arizonans elect the ACC, we all bear some responsibility here. Why do we vote to give power to those who work against our own self-interests?