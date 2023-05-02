It’s time for the City of Tucson to pay hardball with TEP on the 2026 Franchise Agreement renewal. TEP enjoys a Monopoly on the provision of service and is rewarded with handsome profit margins that encourage spending with little risk on their part. The City should negotiate with TEP to underground the lines in Prop 412 at TEP’s expense in exchange for extension of the Agreement. Otherwise, perhaps it’s time to oust TEP and get a new provider!