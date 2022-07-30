Letter: TEP Increasing Rates, While Decreasing Level Of Service

In the last few weeks our sub-division has been experiencing many
electricity service interruptions from our wonderful electricity
monopoly which is owned by Unisource. Several emails sent to
TEP executives about this went unanswered. An email sent to the
Arizona Corporation Commission regarding the matter resulted in a
TEP representative contacting me. She indicated that some equipment
in our area needed attention due to lack of preventative maintenance.
With TEP’s increased rates equating to more revenue realized does not
mean these funds are being used on its infrastructure or for preventative
maintenance being performed. TEP’s new motto is “Pay More Get Less"
Max LaPlante
Southeast
