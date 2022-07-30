Letter: TEP Increasing Rates, While Decreasing Level Of Service

In the last few weeks our sub-division has been experiencing many

electricity service interruptions from our wonderful electricity

monopoly which is owned by Unisource. Several emails sent to

TEP executives about this went unanswered. An email sent to the

Arizona Corporation Commission regarding the matter resulted in a

TEP representative contacting me. She indicated that some equipment

in our area needed attention due to lack of preventative maintenance.

With TEP’s increased rates equating to more revenue realized does not

mean these funds are being used on its infrastructure or for preventative

maintenance being performed. TEP’s new motto is “Pay More Get Less"

Max LaPlante

Southeast

Max LaPlante

Southeast side