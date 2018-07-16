It was not long ago that I thought of TEP as a friend to our community. They were involved with an sponsored a lot great Tucson events. I would see their support for the Tucson Festival of Books and Southern Arizona Research, Science, and Engineering Foundation and other great events, and I would be happy that they were a part of community. That has all changed this past year as I have watched them continue to attack solar power in our great city. No mask of community engagement is big enough to hide their greed. It has become obvious that they care more about the green of dollars then the green of our planet.
Michael Sloan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.