Most of us who are active volunteers in Sabino Canyon, and certainly my organization, are extremely grateful for the important and positive impact Tucson Electric Power has on our community. TEP stepped up as a benefactor to solve a nagging, generation-spanning problem in Sabino Canyon. They are a core part of the Regional Partnering Center, gifting $1.5 million from corporate assets in startup costs and extending a 10 year, interest-free loan of another $1 million to operate sustainable electric shuttles in Sabino Canyon.
That is a very clear message that TEP is a fully engaged member of our community. This is in addition to their ongoing support of other public initiatives. The benefit of clean, quiet, electric, shuttles will be a tremendous contribution to our community for the many visitors, from Tucson and beyond, who come to Sabino Canyon. Because of TEP, that experience will soon no longer be marred by noisy foul smelling relics dating to the early 1980s.
Paul Marques
President, Friends of Sabino Canyon
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.