I am writing to acknowledge and thank TEP Operations Staff for their sincere and effective emergency response actions. TEP is a valuable member of our community.

I am also writing to suggest and request that TEP Executive Management accelerate their retirement of fossil fueled generation, Heat trapping CO2/CH4 emissions that fuel the severe magnitudes of storms, increase downed telephone poles from 100 to 160, increase electricity usage (more harmful emissions), damages to ratepayer property, cooling stations, wildfires, etc. Conservatively, at $150/ton the emissions cause our community about $1.3 BILLION of damages each year. The higher temperatures also damage our Natural Resources, saguaros dying.

Appreciate the actions to repair the damages, but it would be more responsible to AVOID the increases in severity, magnitude of ecosystem release of thermal energy. Solutions are available that will also provide great stimulus to Arizona's emerging Clean Energy Manufacturing; solar cells, energy storage, etc.

Terry Finefrock

Foothills