Re: the July 24 letter to the editor "TEP supports affordable solar energy."
I own a rooftop array in Sahuarita. I am paid 7.7 cents per KWH and the retail rate I pay is about 11 cents per KWH. That leaves room for costs and profit. TEP, on the other hand, pays rooftop suppliers the full retail rate. What TEP needs to do is transfer the idiot who cut that deal to somewhere where he or she cannot do so much damage.
One fair way for everyone concerned it to pay rooftop suppliers at the highest rate they pay other suppliers (natural gas, coal, hydro, etc.). This has been done elsewhere with success. Then all the pressures are off and a rooftop supplier is just another supplier.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
