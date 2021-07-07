 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: TEP power line
View Comments

Letter: TEP power line

  • Comments

Re: the July 4 article "Pressure builds to bury TEP power line."

Pressure builds to bury TEP power line (7-4)

What happened to civic-mindedness? Apparently there is a real need for a high-voltage transmission line that TEP is proposing. But I couldn't believe TEP's reasoning that, if the line were to be buried, it would be "unfair" to spread the cost among all its customers, and that only the affected property owners should pay. By that logic, only families who have children in school should have to pay for the schools, only people who have a fire should have to pay for the fire department, etc.

Thank goodness councilman Steve Kozachic and professor John Schwarz are speaking up in favor of civic responsibility! I'm glad that the Underground Coalition has been formed to help in this effort. Even though I don't live in that neighborhood, I'm one TEP customer who will be happy to pay a rate increase to keep our city as beautiful and livable as possible.

Aston Bloom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Camp Grant

Many thanks to David Fitzsimmons for his article on the Camp Grant Massacre. Tucson is not free from systemic racism and it is not only agains…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News