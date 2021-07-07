Letter: TEP power line

Re: the July 4 article "Pressure builds to bury TEP power line."
What happened to civic-mindedness? Apparently there is a real need for a high-voltage transmission line that TEP is proposing. But I couldn't believe TEP's reasoning that, if the line were to be buried, it would be "unfair" to spread the cost among all its customers, and that only the affected property owners should pay. By that logic, only families who have children in school should have to pay for the schools, only people who have a fire should have to pay for the fire department, etc.
Thank goodness councilman Steve Kozachic and professor John Schwarz are speaking up in favor of civic responsibility! I'm glad that the Underground Coalition has been formed to help in this effort. Even though I don't live in that neighborhood, I'm one TEP customer who will be happy to pay a rate increase to keep our city as beautiful and livable as possible.
Aston Bloom
East side
