Letter: TEP Rate Increase Not Justified

Re: the Jan. 12 article "TEP meets pushback in quest for substantial rate hikes."
TEP argues that it needs a rate increase to pay for fossil-fuel generated energy because solar or wind generated electricity is intermittent. While it is true that solar and wind are intermittent, it is not true that fossil-fuel generated energy is the only alternative.
Utility scale batteries are currently used both in the United States and the rest of the world to provide electricity when needed, and on the near horizon are multiple other ways of storing energy for use when needed. Asking ratepayers to bear the burden of paying for an unnecessary investment in gas-fired engines that pollute the air and worsen climate change is unjustified. The only way to stop such foolish investments is to price carbon emissions at their real cost including costs to both the environment and to human health. It’s one more reason to support adoption of HR-163 which will do exactly that.
Mike Carran
Southeast side
