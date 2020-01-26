Letter: TEP Rate Increase Request Not Justified
View Comments

Letter: TEP Rate Increase Request Not Justified

While I appreciate the balance of information provided by David Wichner’s January 12th article covering the push back on TEP’s 7.8% rate increase request, several important points were missed:

• TEP supported the closure of the Navajo coal generation plant because cheaper power was available elsewhere, but now they are asking for a rate increase to support construction of new replacement fossil energy power generation sources.

• TEP’s rate increase request continues their silence on advocating for new incentives for the installation of private solar energy production and energy storage capacity because this would interfere with TEP's ability to obtain guaranteed returns for their investors on all investments in new capacity approved by the ACC.

• After 1 day of hearings, TEP has offered to reduce it’s rate increase request from 7.8% to just 7% indicating that they are probably “gaming” the process to make our elected Arizona Corporation Commissioners look like they are fighting for their constituents by rolling back an inflated rate increase request.

Kent Bauman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Senator McSally

Shame on Sen. Martha McSally for attacking a well respected member of the press for doing his job. It shows how far she will go to tow the par…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News