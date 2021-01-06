 Skip to main content
Letter: TEP Rate Increase
Letter: TEP Rate Increase

RE: TEP Customers Can Round Off Their Bills to Help Those in Need

While I'm all for helping those in need, I wonder if TEP couldn't have once again postponed their rate increase until after the pandemic was under control. While I am aware that some of their environmentally friendly programs require the extra revenue, many folks are in dire straits these days and can't afford the rate increase. Talk about the grinch that stole Christmas.

Hope Keimon

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

