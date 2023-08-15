In response to the Aug 9th article on Tucson Electric Power's rate increase, I find TEP President and CEO Susan Gray's plea for sympathy over a nearly 10% risk-free return troubling. It's essential to recognize that the parent company, Fortis Inc., is a foreign entity, and such profits primarily leave Tucson. Rather than yielding to demands that further impoverish our community, why not consider a locally owned utility cooperative model? Such a conversion isn't a left or right issue; it's about economic self-determination and sustainability, keeping profits with the people of Tucson, fostering local innovation, and resisting a profit-driven approach that siphons wealth away. Let's prioritize what's best for our community, not foreign rentiers.