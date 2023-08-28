The Arizona Corporation Commission just handed a big win to the Tucson Electric Power Company’s shareholders, while creating a hardship to many veterans who live at or below the poverty level, and their families. Since all who live in Tucson are forced to use TEP for their electric service.

I’m a Vietnam Veteran and for 50 years I have been witnessed to veterans of all wars struggle to make ends meet. There are hundreds of veterans like that in Tucson who have very limited discretionary income, and now they’re forced to decide between energy and food.

The 9% increase outpaces inflation does nothing to address reducing the cost of power and is out of bounds with the cost of living. It is unfortunate that TEP thinks so little of those who served as to burden them with an obvious profit grab.

Frank Thompson is a Vietnam Veteran who lives in Tucson.

Member

Vietnam Veterans of America, Common Defense, Arizona Poor People’s Campaign

Frank Thompson

East side