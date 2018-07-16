Tucson Electric Power makes the foolish claim that solar energy will increase your monthly bills. They say if the "Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona" constitutional amendment is adopted, bills will increase. There is something exceptionally fishy about that. Solar prices are coming in at 2.5-3-cent per kilowatt-hour, reducing each year. Even now, solar is cheaper than coal and nuclear operating costs of about 4-5 cents.
The Clean Energy plan will lower your bills. As solar comes down in price, you can expect to see 2-cent solar in the near future. The Clean Energy initiative helps bring in a technology that will save you money, increase jobs in Arizona and clean up our air. Don't buy the line that the now-Canadian-owned TEP is trying to sell you. See tinyurl.com/SolarToReduceBills to read how solar is good for you, your wallet and for your health.
Russell Lowes
Sierra Club, Rincon Group Energy Chair
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.