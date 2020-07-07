Letter: TEP should look down for new energy source
Letter: TEP should look down for new energy source

A few years ago, when the state closed its Geological office downtown, I picked up a map entitled, "Geothermal Resources of Arizona, 1982", made for the Division of Geothermal Energy, United States Department of Energy. The map showed that TEP drilled well PM-15 about at its Palo Verde location and at 760 meters found water at 52 degrees Celsius (nearly 140 degrees Farenheit). About 10 miles to the southeast at well PM-18 Exxon at 3,827 meters found water even warmer at 146.7 degrees Celsius (nearly 300 degrees Farenheit). The map has written on it, "Rapid growth in the Tucson area presents many opportunities for using geothermal energy". This was written by the University of Arizona nearly 40 years ago.

If only half the coal-generated electricity generated in Springerville makes it to Tucson and future wind farms in New Mexico are just as inefficient, why doesn't TEP just develop the geothermal energy below its Palo Verde site and work with Exxon at its nearby site?

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

