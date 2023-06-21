Kudos to TEP for including solar power generation in their energy portfolio.

However, the accurate reality of their application is mainly based on in-house systems owned by them.

The true resilience of solar generation for our electrical use is based on customer sited systems, IE "distributed generation." This would localize and strenghten the power grid and contribute to a stronger network by reducing the infrastrcture needs, such as the ever increasing need for large transmission lines.

TEP should be looking at, and incentivizing ALL rooftop potentials for generation within their service territory. Stop

destroying untouched desert land (precious) for mega systems ( corporately owned) and get busy spreading the generation to individual localized sites. Couple that to neighborhood storage hubs (batteries) that would offer a more robust distributed power system. The technology exists for this to happen. Now is the time to get serious and build community resilience for the benefit of the ratepayers and not just for the stockhholders.

James Cooley

East side