Countries with underground power lines include Germany and the Netherlands. It is significant that these countries do not experience the same risk of power outages and electricity-related injuries and death due to power line dangers that TEP with above-ground power lines do. The underground lines are protected from wind, rain, wildfires, and tree branches falling. I blame the Tucson City Council members with relaxed regulations for TEP. It’s time to take care of Tucson tax paying citizens to ensure that TEP power storm-related outages across the area that happens to frequently is something that needs to be fixed. One outage is one too many and it happens all too frequently during monsoon weather.