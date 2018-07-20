As a member of Tucson Electric Power’s renewable energy team, I’m tired of having my company’s enthusiastic support for solar power mischaracterized by the rooftop solar industry as an “attack” on solar. We work hard to control costs by choosing the most affordable energy resources. For example, we’ll soon be buying power from a local community scale solar array for less than 3 cents per kilowatt-hour. We’ll pass that low cost along to customers, helping to keep our rates affordable.
By contrast, power from private solar systems costs us FOUR TIMES as much. Those higher costs increase our customers’ bills and make it harder for us to achieve ambitious renewable energy goals for our community. Overspending for power from rooftop solar arrays means we’ll end up with less solar energy, and that would be a shame for both our community and our environment.
Justin Orkney
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.