Letter: TEP Vs. Undergrounding

Our backwards thinking City Council and Mayor have done it again. They were unsatisfied that the City has allowed our scenic right of ways to be freely violated by Tucson Electric Power for the past 50 years. They have now passed ordinance amendments that will assure TEP will not be required to underground its obsolete (and dangerous) system for the next 50 years.

Not knowing what to do, the Mayor and Council has yielded to TEP and has given their thumbs up approval to desecrate our scenic roadways with electric spaghetti and huge metal robots. Enjoy the future years of TEP’s blights that the Council could have prevented or at least mitigated. Let’s remember what they did when we are in the voting booth.

Howard and Annette Baldwin

West side