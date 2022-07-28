Letter: TEP's High (Priced) Power Lines on Campbell

No one (except TEP and the City Council) seems too thrilled with new power lines strung up and down Campbell Ave.. And TEP has decided that us rate payers don't want to foot the bill to underground them. $70 million dollars is a lot of money... and there are a lot of customer- about 538,000* in Arizona, with probably 80% here in Southern Arizona.

I don't know about the rest of the Southern Arizona, customers, but I figure my share of $70 million is a little over $160. Amortize that over five years and that's about $3 a month. I' wouldn't be thrilled with that, but I'd sure pay it... and keep it going past five years to start burying some of the rest of TEP's blight.

P.S.; Fortis's website brags about the nice dividends they pay shareholders- and the featured image on that page is Tucson's beautful skyline- without a powerline in site.

Howard Weiss

Midtown