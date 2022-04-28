Letter: TEP's pass-through costs to customers

TEP wants to recoup $108m in unanticipated fuel and purchased power costs through a $12/month surcharge on top of customers' normal electricity bills. Every year, TEP passes the cost of poor planning, inefficient operations, and volatile gas prices right onto its customers.

Arizona can do better. In 10 states that permit Community Choice Energy, cities and counties aggregate customers' loads, purchase electricity at a bulk discount, and pass savings of 2-10% on to customers. Importantly, 30 million CCE customers now sign fixed-rate contracts, so there are no surprise surcharges. They can choose among plans that maximize savings, maximize clean energy, or a mix of both. Consumer demand causes a rapid shift to renewable energy. So, rate spikes for volatile gas are minimized--because sun and wind are free.