Letter: TEP's pass-through costs to customers

Re: the April 14 article "TEP bills to increase average of $4 a month."

TEP wants to recoup $108m in unanticipated fuel and purchased power costs through a $12/month surcharge on top of customers' normal electricity bills. Every year, TEP passes the cost of poor planning, inefficient operations, and volatile gas prices right onto its customers.

Arizona can do better. In 10 states that permit Community Choice Energy, cities and counties aggregate customers' loads, purchase electricity at a bulk discount, and pass savings of 2-10% on to customers. Importantly, 30 million CCE customers now sign fixed-rate contracts, so there are no surprise surcharges. They can choose among plans that maximize savings, maximize clean energy, or a mix of both. Consumer demand causes a rapid shift to renewable energy. So, rate spikes for volatile gas are minimized--because sun and wind are free.

TEP customers can write a comment to the Arizona Corporation Commission at AZCC.gov, Cases and Open Meetings, Make a Comment in a Docket, Docket # E-01933A-19-0028 by April 12th.

Judith Anderson

Midtown

