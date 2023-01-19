Letter: Terrible experience with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

I'm writing to express my outrage at the incompetence of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In 2021, I signed up for their insurance and went through a year of problems. In 2022 I switched to a different provider called Bright Health, which was much better, but unfortunately that policy is no longer available in the exchange so I had to get BCBS again.

As of today, I still cannot use my insurance because it doesn't connect to their system when I try to use it. I'm tired of sending my money, and the government's money, directly to the trash with these insurance companies.

I should be able to use my insurance starting January 1st, but it seems Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona doesn't want you to use it. We really need health care for all everybody—one single payer, one group of benefits. This is insanity. I am spending hours online, hours on the phone, all for nothing.

Stephanie Watson

South side