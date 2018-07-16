Re: the July 10 letter to the editor "Tesoro Nueve deal a win-win for all."
There are consequences to the action by Pima County. The county's tax base (9.5 percent) is the fourth lowest of all counties in Arizona. The average of all 15 counties is 16 percent. A better comparison is Maricopa, at almost 26 percent. The lower the tax base (a percentage of all land within the county that is privately owned), the higher your annual taxes.
Regardless of the amount of land acquired or the dollars of revenue lost by that acquisition, every property purchase by Pima County increases the amount of taxes you pay. Consider, the county Parks and Recreation Department has approximately 156+ "parks" totaling 250,000 acres of land to manage and maintain. This is in addition to the tens of thousands of acres of federal and state parks and the municipalities of Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. Yet, the county continues to buy more and more properties. Not a "win" situation when measured against other priority needs for expenditures of revenue.
E. Bud Lewis
East side
