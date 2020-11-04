Letter: Test all off-campus UA students

I appreciate Steve Kozachik's letter giving us the inside story regarding COVID-19 testing for all off-campus UA students. And I agree with him that any student attending classes on campus needs to be tested and quarantined if positive. I am surprised that some called the idea pandering or unconstitutional, it is a clear cut public health matter. Some are worried about "how it will look" - my question is, how will it look if the virus gets to be even more widespread on campus and in the community leading to a massive shutdown? Or if we have COVID-19 related deaths in the UA community? Let's get people tested and wear masks to beat this thing!
Don't want to risk being quarantined? Wear a mask, wash your hands, and avoid large nonessential gatherings.
The U of A is doing a lot of smart things to contain the virus, this testing will make it all pay off.
Tom Anderson
Midtown
