Letter: Testing of students
Kudos to Darlene Rowe, third grade teacher at Coronado School, for her editorial regarding testing of students. As a retired educator and reading supervisor of 37 years I cannot believe that students who have not been in class for a year are going to be tested over and over again. And, guess what the results will be, and teachers will be blamed for the poor scores. Also, what wasn’t addressed in the article is the extreme cost of purchasing all of these tests. If I were a parent of a young child I would opt out my students this year. Time in the classroom is so much better spent on education instead of testing.

Margaret Allen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

