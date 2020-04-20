Letter: Testing Testing Testing

As Marc Lipsitch. Professor of Epidemiology, Harvard University said: “We've managed to get to the life raft. But I'm really unclear how we will get to the shore."
We have stayed home, been careful; we have gotten to the life raft. The next essential, governmental piece, the oars, is however still missing. No arbitrary deadline will conquer this virus. We cannot get back to “normal” in this vaccine-less time, if we don’t have testing (for the virus and for antibodies to the virus), tracing of those with the virus, symptomatic or not, and the quarantining or hospitalization for those with the virus. Without these, we are and will be perpetually at sea.
At the 4/14 news conference, Cara Christ, Health Services Director and person- in-charge of the Emergency Response, stated: “We continue to explore how to increase testing…to explore contact tracing as well.” This is inadequate and borders on incompetence, and as Tim Steller said in his piece: “they didn’t have much to offer.”
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
