Letter: Testing

Three cheers for Darlene Rowe's honest critique of children returning to the classroom to be tested. After anything but a normal year, I believe that the children need to return to the classroom to engage in the love of learning. As a retired public school teacher in Pima County, I so share Ms. Rowe's concern for finding positive and meaningful ways to return for the short time left during this school year. I believe the stress of just returning to in-person classrooms will be stressful enough for everyone. For the children's well-being, this is the year to leave testing on the table.
Ellen Hartline
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.