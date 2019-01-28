Re: the Jan. 25 article "Bill would prohibit texting by motorists in Arizona."
So it took the death of a police officer to finally get our legislators to consider a statewide ban on texting/hands-on-cell-phone use while driving? The article states that Arizona is one of two states that still allow this. Do we have to be the last (or almost last) in everything?
In Tucson it usually isn't hard to see someone who is "using" while driving. They are the ones that look like drunk drivers at 9:30 in the morning. I have no issue with hands free use, as in the connected world of the 21st century we apparently can't drive anywhere without using our cell phones. The current fine of $50 for first offense and $100 thereafter is really just a slap on the hand. A better preventative measure would be progressively higher fines for each subsequent violation. I'm thinking that would make hands-on users think twice before endangering the rest of us!
Karl Appell
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.