Despite the passage of any law which bans texting and driving, drivers will continue to text and drive.
1. Since your I-phone always knows your exact location, it follows that it knows how fast you are moving whether walking or driving. As soon as the I-phone senses a velocity greater than 4 or 5 mph, the phone is disabled and cannot be activated until the speed is below this threshold.
2. Install a jammer device within the vehicle's headliner only over the driver's side that cannot be disabled. This jammer shall be designed to prevent any phone call or text message from being received or sent. In case of an accident and the driver cannot get our of the car to call for help, provide a means to disable the jammer as the vehicle undergoes at least a 2g force due to impact.
These potential solutions involve cooperation from governments, vehicle manufacturers, and the I-phone companies therefore I predict it will never get implemented.
Anthony Gravagne
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.