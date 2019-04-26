When will offenders that text and drive be held accountable for breaking the law? One in four accidents are caused by distracted drivers; in other words by drivers using cell phones. On Sunday, 04/14/19 at 9:35am, a young girl ran a red light and broadsided my Fiat at about 45 mph! She was obviously distracted; she did not see me, slow down or attempt to put on her brakes! I am now dealing with injuries I sustained in the collision. New technology in automobiles is trying to minimize the number of collisions through alarms or braking systems that engage when drivers are too close. Also, there are apps that stop incoming texts and emails while driving. We put technology before human life, and rely on it to control our actions. Doesn't this seem out of balance to anyone? #LifeBeforeTexting
L. Williams
Northwest side
