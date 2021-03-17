Letter: Texts of Propositions 202 and 203 misled voters

I believe that the 2017 ballot did not treat Tucson voters fairly, since the texts of Propositions 202 and 203 did not mention an expansion of the zoo to encompass Barnum Hill and the south pond.
The two ponds and hill form a unit connected by a waterfall and streams. Dozens of turtles and birds can easily go from the water to the rocks surrounding the south pond. They can also swim from one pond to the other. There are no rocks around the north pond.
I am a member of the Reid Park Zoo and Desert Museum and cannot fathom how the Zoo with its educational focus can agree to destroy a natural habitat of so many free desert creatures in order to provide a controlled home for exotic animals in a habitat alien to them.
How much of the "millions of dollars" in planning came from taxpayers who voted on propositions that did not reflect the zoo's expansion intent?
Jean Rabura
Midtown
