Letter: Thank you ADOT, Tucson your turn

Thankyou ADOT personnel from Casa Grande, Coolidge, Nogales, Oracle, Three Points, Tucson, and St. David who cleaned an 11-mile stretch of Interstate 10 from Rita Rd. to Kino Blvd and removed 11,000 lb. of debris! It needs to happen on the north side of town too. Litter here is perpetual. Apparently Tucson tolerates being awash in garbage and it presents a depressing image of poor quality of life, low aesthetic standards, and lack of organization. If Tucson can't maintain this very public space, why would anyone think more ambitious programs will be successful? This is OUR problem. Let's enforce the laws! Fines work. Cover truck & trailer loads and report those who don't. Don't throw litter as a pedestrian or from cars. And let's provide resources to reduce/pickup litter from the homeless. We don't live in a 3rd world country, but you wouldn't know it from the I-10 corridor.
Christine Flanagan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.