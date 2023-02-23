I am so thankful that Kris Mayes was elected the AG for Arizona. Why? Because Kris Mayes is intent on protecting the citizens of this state from the harmful effects of a pending grocery store monopoly. A food monopoly would make you empty your piggy bank for a dozen eggs, leave some of our citizens with no local food store within a reasonable distance, force employees to travel farther if their current store was closed, cause a reduction in force. Sure there are promises of supplementing food prices and selling stores to the few local grocers that will be left, but let's not pretend that we, as consumers, might have to sue to make sure those promises are kept. The Clayton Act (look it up) prohibits mergers or acquisitions that are likely to lessen competition. Under this Act, the Government is required to challenge those mergers that are likely to increase prices to consumers. Thank you, Ms Mayes, for doing your job and I hope your fellow AGs follow suit.