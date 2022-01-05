Letter: Thank you and a resolution

My wife and I rise every morning looking forward to our hour of reading the newspaper - print edition. While the breaks in delivery over the holidays meant we had to transition our habit online, they also resulted in a reaffirmation of how fortunate we are to live in a country that values evidence based reporting and freedom of speech. I hope the breaks allowed the hard working editors, reporters, photographers, and staff a time for family and rest. They deserve it! Thank you for meeting the daily deadlines so that we may remain free and informed. My resolution for 2022? ‘Don’t argue with someone who doesn’t read’.
John Booth
North Tucson
North Tucson
