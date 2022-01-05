 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thank you and a resolution
View Comments

Letter: Thank you and a resolution

  • Comments

My wife and I rise every morning looking forward to our hour of reading the newspaper - print edition. While the breaks in delivery over the holidays meant we had to transition our habit online, they also resulted in a reaffirmation of how fortunate we are to live in a country that values evidence based reporting and freedom of speech. I hope the breaks allowed the hard working editors, reporters, photographers, and staff a time for family and rest. They deserve it! Thank you for meeting the daily deadlines so that we may remain free and informed. My resolution for 2022? ‘Don’t argue with someone who doesn’t read’.

John Booth

North Tucson

John Booth

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The state next door

I'm grateful for the Star's coverage of wastewater and potable water problems in Guaymas and San Carlos. Those linked problems are common thro…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News