Letter: Thank You Andrea Edmundson
Letter: Thank You Andrea Edmundson

Downtown living is a goal for me, too. It’s been so frustrating to have no options, or, so few, for living downtown Tucson, alas. Ms. Edmundson couldn’t have said it better. We’ve lived in the Foothills for about 16 years, and that’s been my mantra for at least the last 6 years. Although it’s lovely here, we enjoy our home, etc., but I feel really isolated, especially now that downtown Tucson is developing. My dream would be to walk to the Tucson Museum of Art, where I’m a docent and not have to drive 40 minutes.

Living in Tucson offers so many options with downtown housing not one of them.

Binky Luckhurst

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

