Letter: Thank you, Banner South
My wife and I are in our 80's and live on the northeast side of Tucson. It was with concern that we headed south to Kino Stadium not to a soccer game but to receive our covid vaccinations courtesy of Banner South. A big neon sign showed us where to turn off Ajo Rd. and numerous volunteers and signs guided us to the stops and to the vaccination site and on to the waiting area. All of the personnel and volunteers were organized and friendly. This all happened in less than l hour including the 15 minute wait at the end and all as a drive-through. The process was "smooth as silk." We are more than proud of the public health and medical personnel and are thankful to have two granddaughters who serve the Tucson Community as registered nurses.

Richard McCorkle

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

