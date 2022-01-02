Letter: Thank you Big Jim Griffith

Big Jim Griffith did so much our our community and Tucson is a much better place for having him as such a rich part of our history. In addition to participating in so many public events, he also was an extremely thoughtful man and generous with his time. About twenty-five years ago he consulted--free of charge-while I was doing research about La Llorona. We had some memorable lunches at the Arizona Inn, and he provided a wealth of information regarding Southwestern folklore. He also provided me with access to the Folklore Center's archives so I could read some very old, rare texts. This is one of many examples of what a supportive, special person he was. I'll always be grateful to him for his company, knowledge and kindness.
CHRISTOPHER RODARTE
Midtown
