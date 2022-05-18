Letter: Thank you, Christopher Rodarte

Finally, someone wrote something sensible about what is really being taught to our kids! In all the crazy conspiracy theories I have read, nobody thought to actually speak to an expert: a teacher! Certainly not our legislators, who would rather get themselves headlines about how they are protecting our children from the evils of being taught history and civics rather than actually funding our schools so that kids might learn the basics that Mr. Rotarte described. Those basics will be fundamental to the basics they will hopefully learn later: how to separate fact from fiction, and how to think for themselves.