Letter: Thank you, Citizens for Sanity

I'd like to thank Citizens for Sanity for purchasing half-page ads in the Daily Star. Advertising revenue is critical for the support of local journalism. The ads' sarcasm is amusing, and they won't change the minds of those who are already for or against Joe Biden. In addition, the person who just quickly glances at those ads (probably most readers) won't notice the sarcasm and will misinterpret the ads as being in favor of Joe Biden and his policies. Win, win!