Letter: Thank You City of Tucson
Letter: Thank You City of Tucson

I want to thank the City of Tucson Garbage & Recycling Services for picking up the debris that was dumped on a lot in our subdivision just before the Brush & Bulky pick-up. It was a mountain of cut cactus', none of it in boxes as requested by the City ("Cacti must be contained in a box - up to 25 lbs.)" and it had been dumped on a clearly abandoned lot that only held the foundation of an old house. Having notified the City of Tucson of this offense, we received an Inspection Detail report with a case number after the address had been inspected. It provided Comments that detailed the case. It took a few weeks but the debris was recently picked up and I want to thank The City for taking care of the matter.

Christie Cummins

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

