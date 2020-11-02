Letter: Thank you, Eddie Barron

Dear Eddie,
I just read your OpEd in the Star, whom I'm also thanking for publishing it. You are amazing, a very special young man...a born leader with a big heart and empathy, who walks the walk. In spite of your father being deported, you are a positive breath of fresh air. I promise you, you have my vote when you run for the Senate. So my job is to stay alive! I'm 78 and will do my best to still be around when you're 30. I better start exercising!
Good luck, the world needs you!
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!