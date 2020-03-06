Letter: Thank you, Fareed Zakaria

Re: the March 1 article "Sanders idolizes a Scandinavia that no longer exists."
Zakaria is a democrat, so am I, and I hope everybody read his article.
Scandinavia, like the majority of European countries is a democracy (albeit with a monarchy still intact, but without political power) and it has abolished the totalitarian socialism Sanders is propagating a long time ago. Every country needs both a work force and people with money. Simply vilifying and demonizing billionaires is not helpful. It is true that people working full time must not be forced to have a second or third job to pay for their living. The same goes for healthcare, which needs to be affordable, but that will raise taxes. Therefore EVERYBODY must be forced to pay into Medicare and Social Security without any income caps, regardless whether they will ever or not need to use them.
Paycheck inequality is real, and CEO's making 300 times their workers salary is an abomination. Thoughtful Democratic rules can bring needed change - but let's stop calling everybody with money the devil in person!
Lotte Decker
Northeast side
