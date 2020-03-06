Letter: Thank you, Fareed Zakaria
View Comments

Letter: Thank you, Fareed Zakaria

Re: the March 1 article "Sanders idolizes a Scandinavia that no longer exists."

Zakaria is a democrat, so am I, and I hope everybody read his article.

Scandinavia, like the majority of European countries is a democracy (albeit with a monarchy still intact, but without political power) and it has abolished the totalitarian socialism Sanders is propagating a long time ago. Every country needs both a work force and people with money. Simply vilifying and demonizing billionaires is not helpful. It is true that people working full time must not be forced to have a second or third job to pay for their living. The same goes for healthcare, which needs to be affordable, but that will raise taxes. Therefore EVERYBODY must be forced to pay into Medicare and Social Security without any income caps, regardless whether they will ever or not need to use them.

Paycheck inequality is real, and CEO's making 300 times their workers salary is an abomination. Thoughtful Democratic rules can bring needed change - but let's stop calling everybody with money the devil in person!

Lotte Decker

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News