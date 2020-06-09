Letter: Thank you Firefighters-Bighorn fire
Letter: Thank you Firefighters-Bighorn fire

From my back porch on Bighorn Butte Dr., I had a front row seat for watching the fighting of the Bighorn fire. It was both exciting and terrifying as I watched the dedicated fire personnel perform their dangerous jobs. The helicopters flew so close to the mountain, in order to drop their load of water, that I was holding my breath. Their timing on the drops was unbelievable. The planes flew so low in the canyons that I lost sight of them at times. All the flying was extraordinary but Big Bird (DC 10) was exceptional.

The efforts and bravery of these firefighters kept the fire from entering La Reserve and the loss of many homes and possibly lives. They are still fighting as the fire moves east.

Thank all of the firefighters for their dedication and unbelievable performance. Be safe.

Darlene DePietro

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

