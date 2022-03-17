Letter: Thank you for donation to PACC

Dear Editor,
I am a volunteer at Pima Animal Shelter (PACC). On Friday I was working my shift at the greeter desk when a young man came in saying he had some donations and wondered where to take them. Thinking it was the usual bag of dog food or a few toys I said just bring them in and put them in the bin that we have to receive donations. It turned out he had a pickup truck filled in every available space with everything from food to blankets, toys, crates, and treats. All collected by the students at Dove Mountain STEM school in one week! Soon the bin was overflowing.The young man and the accompanying adult, drove away before we could properly thank them, PACC truly appreciates the donation and the effort to gather and deliver everything. It was a pleasure to meet such a polite student who would take his time to help the dogs at the Shelter.
Thank you Dove Mountain School!
Janice Orum
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.